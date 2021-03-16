Spanish islands warn tourists to abide by virus restrictions ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 3:36 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Faced with a possible flood of visitors from Germany later this month, authorities in Spain's Balearic Islands are warning hotel owners that tourists must adhere to coronavirus restrictions the same way residents do.
Like the rest of Spain, the archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea is strengthening measures to combat the virus before the Easter period beginning April 1. They include further limiting social interactions to people living under the same roof and closing bars and restaurants at 5 p.m.