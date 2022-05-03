Spain govt says it has nothing to hide in spyware scandals May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 10:20 a.m.
Spanish officials said on Monday May 2, 2022 that the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies, in an operation that was not authorised by the government. Reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain's National Court for further investigation.
2 of5 Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, centre and Defense Minister Margarita Robles applaud as the last evacuees from Afghanistan disembarked from a plane at the Torrejon military base in Madrid, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Spanish officials said on Monday May 2, 2022 that the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies, in an operation that was not authorised by the government. Reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain's National Court for further investigation. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles, centre, speaks with military personnel while waiting for the last evacuees from Afghanistan to arrive at the Torrejon military base in Madrid, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Spanish officials said on Monday May 2, 2022 that the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies, in an operation that was not authorised by the government. Reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain's National Court for further investigation. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government said Tuesday it had nothing to hide amid mounting unease over national security controversies involving Pegasus spyware, including the hacking of the prime minister's cellphone and spying on Catalan separatists by unknown agents.
Cabinet spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez promised that the Socialist-led coalition government will engage in “the utmost collaboration with the legal authorities, including declassifying relevant documents if it proves necessary.”