Spain: 1 found dead aboard boat carrying 70 migrants

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency services said one migrant died on a boat carrying around 70 others that was intercepted Wednesday off Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

Five others were hospitalized after the boat docked at the Los Cristianos port, the Canary Islands emergency service said. They were treated for hypothermia and other conditions. The service said all 72 migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa.

Spain's state-owned news agency Efe said there were about 10 minors aboard and that the migrants told rescuer workers they had been at sea for more than a week.

The Spanish government says more than 8,000 migrants have arrived this year at the seven-island archipelago located more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) off the northwest African coast.

At least 140 people died at the end of October when a migrant ship headed for the Canary Islands caught fire and sank off Senegal, the deadliest incident so far this year, the International Organization for Migration said last week.

About 200 passengers set off in the vessel from the Senegalese town of Mbour on Oct. 24. Fifty-nine passengers were saved, IOM said.