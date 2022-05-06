SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 1:33 a.m.
1 of9 In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron pose for a photo in their Dragon spacesuits during a fit check aboard the International Space Station's Harmony module on April 21, 2022. SpaceX brought the four astronauts home with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico early Friday, May 6, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service. (NASA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service.
The three U.S. astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station. NASA expected to have them back in Houston later in the morning.