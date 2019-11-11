Southern Louisiana church celebrates 150th anniversary

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Members of a Louisiana Methodist Church are celebrating its 150th anniversary.

News outlets report the Abbeville United Methodist Church commemorated the achievement on Sunday. The church was originally constructed in 1869 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Lafayette, just down the road from where it sits today.

But for a time, church leaders say they weren't sure it would make it to this milestone. KATC-TV reports that about two years ago, the church was in danger of closing because of financial issues.

Pastor Mollie McGee told the outlet congregants worked to keep the doors open.

The news outlet reports some congregants even said they remember attending services in the original church building; 94-year-old Gloria Pierce said she joined the church in 1935 and still attends services today.

