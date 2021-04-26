South Dakota resumes using J&J COVID vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota resumed using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, state health officials announced.
U.S. health officials on Friday had lifted an 11-day pause on using J&J’s single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. The government had uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.