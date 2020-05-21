South Dakota reports two coronavirus deaths, 73 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Thursday.

One man and one woman died in Minnehaha and Pennington County, but health officials did not give specifics on which death came from each county. One person was in their 30s and the other was over 80. The person in their 30s did not appear to have underlying health conditions, according the Department of Health.

The new figures bring the state’s death toll to 48 and its confirmed case count to 4,250. State officials have said the total count does not reflect the total number of infections because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing if their symptoms are mild.

Minnehaha County, the state’s most populated area, has reported the highest number of cases, accounting for about 75% of confirmed infections in South Dakota. But several other counties, including Pennington and Beadle, have reported jumps in case numbers this week.

Health officials also said 91 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. About three-quarters of people with confirmed cases have recovered, while 1,057 still have active symptoms.