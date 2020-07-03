South Dakota reports 85 coronavirus cases but no new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported 85 more confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, raising the state’s number of active cases to 832 and its overall total to 6,978.

But the Department of Health reported no new deaths, according to the Argus Leader, so the total of reported deaths from COVID-19 remains at 97.

South Dakota has 58 people currently hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of six from Thursday, and the lowest patient count since the state started reporting the data.

The state conducted 1,052 more tests for a positivity rate of about 8%.

Campbell County reported its first case, leaving just six South Dakota counties that have yet to report a positive case.