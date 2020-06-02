South Dakota prison inmate dies of non-coronavirus illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state prison inmate serving a life sentence for a fatal stabbing nearly 25 years ago died over the weekend, authorities said.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Lorenzo Benallie, 44, died Sunday after an extended illness. Officials said the illness was not related to COVID-19.

Benallie died in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reported Benallie was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Mellette County for the 1996 stabbing death of Joe Moran.