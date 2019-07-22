South Dakota guard unit welcomed home from Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota National Guard unit has been welcomed home after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East.

A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon for the 26 members of the 935th Aviation Support Battalion at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rapid City. KOTA-TV says community members showed their appreciation with prayer and applause.

Gov. Krisit Noem told the guard members their dedication did not go unnoticed because of their exemplary work. The Rapid City-based unit provided aviation maintenance and repair support for the U.S. Army.

___

Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com