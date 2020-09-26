South Dakota coronavirus spread continues at all-time high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of daily new coronavirus cases topped 500 for the first time in South Dakota on Saturday, as the state continued to break records of active cases and hospitalizations.

The wave of cases has caused concerns about hospitals' ability to handle COVID-19 patients along with patients needing medical care for other issues. One hospital system in northwest Iowa has reported that larger hospitals in Sioux Falls are not accepting transfers of acute patients.

South Dakota currently has 213 people hospitalized by COVID-19. That number represents 9% of hospital beds in the state, and 42% of beds are available, according to the Department of Health.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said earlier this week that hospitals still have capacity to care for people with COVID-19.

But the number of infections has continued to climb. Health officials reported 579 more people have tested positive on Saturday, contributing to a total of 3,742 people with active infections. Over the past two weeks, the state has recorded the second-highest number of new infections per capita, with 503 new cases per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate for coronavirus testing has also remained among the country's highest, an indicator that many more people have infections than tests are revealing.