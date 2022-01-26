South Dakota House passes bill requiring teacher pay boost

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House on Wednesday passed a proposal to push schools to increase average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled House with just a single dissenting vote and will next proceed to the Senate. It would extend for three years a compensation boost requirement that came with a 2016 sales tax hike that channeled more money to school districts. But even with the funding increase, the state’s average teacher pay has remained among the lowest in the nation.