SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives received the go-ahead to attend floor sessions remotely after an eighth reported positive COVID-19 test among the legislative body in as many days.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in a text message that “if a legislator has been exposed” they are allowed to attend remotely because of temporary rules passed at the start of the session.