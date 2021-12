SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has been charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl who died days after she was shot while sitting in a car with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Alexis Elizabeth Willocks, 19, of South Bend was charged Wednesday with murder and criminal recklessness. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Willocks in the November killing of Anika Henderson, 17.