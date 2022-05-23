South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come' ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 2:22 p.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — The devastating heat wave which has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely due to climate change, according to an international group of scientists. This, they say, is a glimpse of what the future holds for the region.
The World Weather Attribution group analyzed weather data from the region dating back 70 years and suggested in a study Monday that a heatwave like this — one that sets in early, lasts a long time and impacts a massive geographical area — is still a rare, a once-in-a-century-event. But the warming of the world by 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial levels because of human-caused climate change has made it 30 times more likely.
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL