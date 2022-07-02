South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and SEBABATSO MOSAMO, Associated Press July 2, 2022 Updated: July 2, 2022 4:34 a.m.
FILE - A coal-fired power station in Witbank, South Africa , Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
A dark passage during a power outage in a Johannesburg shopping centre, Thursday, June 30, 2022.
A hairdressing salon operates on self-generated power during a power outage in a Johannesburg shopping centre, Thursday, June 30, 2022.
A man services a power generator at a store in Johannesburg, Thursday, June 30, 2022.
6 of6
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are struggling in the dark to cope with increased power cuts that have hit households and businesses across the country.
The rolling power cuts have been experienced for years but this week the country’s state-owned power utility Eskom extended them so that some residents and businesses have gone without power for more than 9 hours a day.
