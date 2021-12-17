South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 7:43 a.m.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.
The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM