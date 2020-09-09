Soundwaters offers programs for children

SoundWaters begins afterschool fall adventure programs. SoundWaters begins afterschool fall adventure programs. Photo: Michael Bagley, SoundWaters Photo: Michael Bagley, SoundWaters Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Soundwaters offers programs for children 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SoundWaters, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging education environment children are facing this fall, is introducing the Fall Adventure Series, a new program to get children outside and on the water during weekday afternoons.

Designed for children in grades 1-8, the program will take place at SoundWaters’ two Stamford coastal locations at Cove Island Park and Boccuzzi Park. Grades 3-8 will learn and improve their sailing skills on Holly Pond and Stamford Harbor, and children in grades 1-2 will explore the Long Island Sound coastline and learn about the animals who live there. Everyone will be outdoors and away from their screens, exploring, learning and growing.

“Schools and parents have expressed to us how important it will be to get kids outside and active this fall - out of their classrooms and out of their houses. We have the locations, the equipment and 30 years of experience connecting kids to Long Island Sound to meet this critical need safely, economically and right now, when children need it the most,” SoundWaters President Leigh Shemitz said.

Timing

Children will visit SoundWaters for two hours each week for eight weeks. Parents can register a child for the day/time that fits their schedule.

The Fall Adventure Series, like all of SoundWaters recently completed summer programs, will be conducted in small groups to comply with state COVID-19 safety precautions.

Financial aid

Tuition waivers are available for students who are eligible for children eligible for the free or reduced lunch program at school. Parents can learn more about the Fall Adventure Series and register their children at SoundWaters.org/FAS.

About SoundWaters

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, is an environmental education organization focused on the protection of Long Island Sound. Annually, SoundWaters hosts shipboard and land-based programs for more than 30,000 students from pre-K through high school. For more information, visit its website.