SoundWaters Flotilla launches from Darien beaches on July 18

Though many annual traditions have been canceled this year, the Soundwaters flotilla floats on.

Darien residents will take to Long Island Sound on Saturday, July 18, paddling kayaks and paddleboards in an important and fun event to protect Long Island Sound.

Darien paddlers can launch from Weed or Pear Tree Beach and join other paddlers launching from Cove Island Park in Stamford to form a large, colorful flotilla paddling to Stamford Harbor where they will enjoy a socially distant celebration during the annual event.

The Flotilla is sponsored by SoundWaters with support from Legg Mason Global Asset Management. SoundWaters is a non-profit organization with the mission to protect Long Island Sound through education.

“Our goal at SoundWaters is to help people learn and appreciate the incredible resource we have in Long Island Sound. In a normal year, we teach over 32,000 students and adults, but we also know a great way to appreciate the Sound is to just get on the water and have fun,” said SoundWaters President, Leigh Shemitz.

“The Flotilla gives people and families a chance to get on the water this summer, have a lot of fun, stay safe and raise money to support the research and education that protects the Sound. If you love the Sound, you’ll love the Flotilla,” Shemitz said. The Flotilla has raised over $50,000 in three years through paddler fundraising.

The details

Launching on Saturday, July 18 at 8:30am to take advantage of calm waters and a favoring tide, paddlers will paddle four miles west to Stamford Harbor where they will land at Boccuzzi Park. Everyone will enjoy individually packaged food, music and camaraderie following a beautiful morning on the water. At the conclusion, SoundWaters will transport paddlers and their equipment back to their starting point. For more information, visit SoundWatersFlotilla.org.

Don’t own a kayak? No Worries. The Flotilla has a limited number of rentals, so don’t wait. Reserve a rental when you register at SoundWatersFlotilla.org.

The SoundWaters Flotilla is presented by Legg Mason and supported by Hey Stamford! and radio station 95.9 The Fox.

Need practice? SoundWaters rents kayaks and paddle boards every weekend on Stamford Harbor. Visit SoundWaters.org/rentals to reserve a kayak or board.

About SoundWaters

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, is the region’s premier environmental education organization focused on the protection of Long Island Sound. Annually, SoundWaters hosts shipboard and land-based programs for more than 32,000 students from pre-K through high school. SoundWaters works in partnership with schools, communities, civic organizations, businesses and other environmental and educational organizations to develop experiences that foster a sense of responsibility for the environment and encourage actions that ensure a sustainable future for Long Island Sound. Currently, during the COVID-19 education crisis, SoundWaters is producing and providing schools across the Long Island Sound region with an entire semester of online environmental science curricula to help teachers and students meet their spring science learning goals. For more information, visit SoundWaters.org