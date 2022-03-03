Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered gun testified Thursday that he secretly recorded his father proudly describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent after his father, a militia member, threatened him and his sister.
Jackson Reffitt, then 18, said he was terrified and “pretty grossed out” when his father, Guy Wesley Reffitt, told him and his 16-year-old sister that they would be “traitors” if they reported him to law enforcement after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. And he told his children that “traitors get shot,” Jackson Reffitt recalled.