Son of Big Lake city councilwoman charged with killing her

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The 20-year-old son of a Big Lake city councilwoman is charged with killing her.

Eric Jordahl of Big Lake was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Rose Johnson.

Johnson was found dead in her home Thursday. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Jordahl's father called 911 to report that his son told him he had killed his mother. Officers arrived to find Jordahl covered in blood. He told police that he punched his mother repeatedly, stabbed her multiple times and bit her.

According to court records, Johnson was dead and had “obvious facial trauma” when police arrived at the Big Lake home on Thursday, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Jordahl told police he went into his mother’s bedroom that night, and she told him to go back to sleep. He said he punched her, then got a knife and stabbed her.

Johnson was appointed to the Big Lake City Council in January 2019.

Jordahl is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Aug. 11. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.