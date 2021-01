3 1 of 3 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NORWALK — State Sen. Bob Duff claims “something is terribly wrong” at the Norwalk Police Department after an internal investigation found no evidence of widespread misconduct from city police officers who confronted him during a July meeting.

“It’s pretty apparent this was a belated and weak effort by the police chief to paper over the problems he can’t fix in his department,” Duff said in a statement Monday night.