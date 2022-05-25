Some criticize Darien’s response after deaths of 3 students: ‘We’re in crisis mode’

DARIEN — As the town reels from the deaths of three Darien High School students in the past two months, some criticized the district’s response during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Board of Education Chair David Dineen said the community was in crisis, saying the district must focus on the “whole health” of students, including their mental, social and emotional wellbeing. But some students and parents who spoke criticized aspects of the district’s response and called for more comprehensive solutions.