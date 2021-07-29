Some Wilmington parking violators get amnesty this week

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington is granting some parking violators amnesty as the city returns to normal operations.
The city issued about 1,800 tickets on Monday and Tuesday to city residents for failing to update their parking permits or move their cars for street cleaning, Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a news release. The city announced last week that enforcement suspended due to the pandemic would resume, but since so many people were ticketed, the mayor said the city will offer limited ticket amnesty this week only.