Some Vermont lawmakers push for marijuana sale system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont lawmakers and other officials Thursday urged the full Legislature to pass a law to tax and regulate marijuana sales in the state.

While it became legal to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use in July 2018, the law contains no provision for the sale or regulation of the substance. Users must grow it themselves or buy it from illicit dealers.

Last spring, the Vermont Senate passed a bill that would establish such a system, but it has not yet been acted upon by the House.

“It is past time to enact a bill creating safe legal access to cannabis,"" Democratic State Sen. Richard Sears, a long-time proponent of taxing and regulating the sale of marijuana in the state, said at the Tuesday news conference at the Statehouse. “I am here to say that the Senate is ready to work with the House counterparts to move this bill."

House leaders said last spring they didn't have time to take up the proposal.

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he's concerned about highway safety, and he'd like to see some effective way to measure impairment of drivers who use marijuana.