Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners SABRA AYRES, The Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 12:23 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative.
“We don’t see — and we shouldn’t see — this prize … as a Soviet narrative about brotherhood nations,” said Oleksandra Matviychuk at a press conference on Saturday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. “This is a story about fighting against a common enemy.”