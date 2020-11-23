Some Burlington restaurants close due to virus restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some Burlington restaurants are closing their doors temporarily because the owners feel it doesn’t make economic sense to stay open with the state's latest coronavirus restrictions.

The rules restrict indoor dining at restaurants to members of the same household.

They are "just closing down their business temporarily until this rapidly evolving situation improves and they feel that it makes economic sense to reopen their doors,” said Church Street Marketplace Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi.

While some restaurants are closing, others are not. Jodi Whalen, the owner of August First on Main Street, says they’ll stay open as long as allowed.

“As of right now, we’re following the governor’s guidelines,” Whalen told WCAX-TV. “We have in-house dining. We have partitions between all of the tables, a lot of safety in place. Our goal is to be here for the community, be here for our staff, as long as we can.”