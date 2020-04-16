Soldiers deploy to New Jersey to aid coronavirus relief

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

About 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region, according to a statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.”

The troops are ready to conduct operations in more locations if necessary, he said.

Fort Campbell also deployed around 300 soldiers last month from the 531st Hospital Center to New York.