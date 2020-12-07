Sold out: Noroton Heights’ Christmas trees, wreaths gone in record time this year in Darien

DARIEN — COVID concerns did nothing to dampen the desire for Christmas trees this week, as members of the Noroton Heights Fire Department learned.

Its annual tree came to a surprisingly quick conclusion early Sunday afternoon as the roughly 725 trees they brought down from Vermont to sell were sold out.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Zach McEwan, assistant chief, who said it’s been a tradition for 30 years.

The day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 27, the department began the sale. Despite only staying open for the event four days of the week, the trees—and wreaths too—flew out of the lot and were tied atop the car roofs of many loyal local customers. They were gone by Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6.

“We like to support the community and buy local,” said Maggie Domont of Darien, who comes with her family each year.

“We buy our tree here every year and we’re happy they’re here this year,” said Nancy Condon, who grew up in town.

“It’s tradition,” explained Carleen Wood, department board member and financial secretary, who has helped out at the sale for three decades.

“It’s about seeing the same families over and over again, watching their children grow up,” she said.

“They’ve been so amazing to us, and we’re still here for them,” she said.

Part of the goal, Wood said, is to use that tradition to inspire good feelings following a tumultuous year.

“Our goal for this year was to maintain that tradition, support the community and try to bring some normalcy back to 2020,” she said.

Noroton Heights Fire Department Chief Shaun Volin said this year was one of the fastest it took for the department to sell out.

He said it usually takes about three weeks to sell out, but it also depends on when Thanksgiving falls. He said that since Thanksgiving fell later, closer to Christmas, that might have impacted the sell out time.

Darien’s neighbors have seen similar tree interest. In New Canaan, an Exchange Club Christmas sale had to start early because people started lining up the day after Thanksgiving when the tractor trailers arrived from Canada with the trees. It was supposed to start that Saturday.

This was a busy weekend for emergency responders getting residents in the spirit. Darien Police, in lieu of the cancellation of the annual Darien Police Department’s family Christmas party, delivered presents in a Santa caravan via motorcycle.

Also on Sunday, the fire departments jointly held a Santa drive-through parade at Darien High School.

Darien’s three fire departments are all volunteer. To find out more or make a donation, visit darienfirefighter.org.