WINDSOR, Maine (AP) — Solar energy projects on Maine farms are expected to bring millions of kilowatt hours of electricity to the state.

The projects will get a boost of $10.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said. Pingree said the projects are expected to produce more than 7 million kilowatt hours of combined electricity in their first full year of operation.