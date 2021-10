AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Solar company NanoPV will invest $36 million to open a factory assembling solar panels in southwest Georgia, with plans to hire more than 500 employees.

NanoPV President and CEO Anna Selvan John said the New Jersey-based company would start production sometime next year in Americus. He said the company hopes to profit from a growing U.S. market for solar panels by offering panels that will produce more electricity than competitors.