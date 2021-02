DARIEN — Stay home if possible is the message from Darien’s Police Chief Donald Anderson.

“Hot chocolate with bacon and eggs at home this morning is far superior to a potential trip to the body shop and completing insurance paperwork later in the week,” he said.

Darien police are expecting the real brunt of Monday’s winter snowstorm to come through as the day continues.

“Roads are pretty slick in spots; I saw quite a few crinkled fenders on I-95 on my way in this morning with many motorists simply traveling too fast for conditions,” Anderson said.

Anderson is asking residents to stay home and off the roads if possible to allow the plows, salters and sanders to do their work unimpeded by traffic as far as possible.

“As always, the Darien DPW does a tremendous job trying to keep up with snow as it falls. The police, fire and EMS folks are here and ready to respond to emergencies,” he said. “... Help us help you; I would hope that our resident motorists would not want to be adding to any incident or collision totals as we move through this snow storm.”

Darien health advisor David Knauf said vaccines scheduled for tomorrow’s town clinic at the Mather Center are being rescheduled.

The town’s schools are also all in remote learning on Monday due to a continued snow fall that began Sunday night.

Town Hall, the Darien Library and the Darien YMCA are closed as well. Town Hall staff will be working remotely. Essential staff, DPW and first responders will be on duty, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Additional snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches are predicted, and ice accumulations of a light glaze with winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the coast.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect through 4 p.m. Monday for Darien and surrounding area, according to the NWS.

With wind gusts possibly causing power outages, Eversource says it’s ready for the predicted heavy snow and strong winds expected Monday and Tuesday.

Eversource says it will have line and tree crews pre-positioned around the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm.

Out-of-state crews are being brought in to assist with restoring power, and customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls if needed.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a ban of empty and tandem tractor trailers on interstates 95, 84 and 91 and all tractor trailers on I-84.

Those who need assistance with warming should call 211 or Darien Human Services at 203-656-7328.

