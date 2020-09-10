Snow, wind damage RV campground in Chama, force evacuation

CHAMA, N,M. (AP) — Damage from snow and wind forced the evacuation of about 50 people staying at an RV campground in Chama, sending dozens of people to hotels and an emergency shelter at a church in the northern New Mexico community.

Snow caused tree limbs to fall down, knocking down power lines and damaging camper trailers, prompting the campground's operators to order an evacuation early Wednesday morning, media outlets reported.

“It was just chaotic all night, and then 20 minutes later some campers called and said that they got trapped in their camper,” Jonah Samora, a Chama volunteer firefighter, told KOAT-TV. “It was horrible, crazy, chaotic.”

No serious injuries were reported but one camper vehicle was reportedly severely damaged when a tree limb fell on it.

The campground’s operators hoped to get power restored and downed tree limbs cleared in time to reopen for the weekend.