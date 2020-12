LOS ANGELES (AP) — Light snowfall lingered in the Sierra Nevada and some showers fell elsewhere in California on Monday as a storm that brought much-needed precipitation to the state during the weekend wrapped up.

Preliminary estimates indicated elevations of the Sierra above 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) received between 6 inches and 12 inches (15.2-30.4 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service said.