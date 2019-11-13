Snow blamed for lower Yellowstone visitation in October

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service says snowy weather last month likely cut down on visitors to Yellowstone National Park during October.

The agency recorded just over 170,000 visitors during the month, a 22% decrease from October 2018.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted over 3.9 million visitors, which is down 2.5% from the same period last year.

Yellowstone is entering its winter season, when visits to the park are typically the lowest of the year.