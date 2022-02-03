Smoking harms brain health, regardless of other health conditions

People with higher levels of a nicotine byproduct in their blood scored lower on a test for a wide range of brain functions, regardless of whether they had other health conditions known to affect cognition, according to new research.
Having high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes – both known to impair cognitive performance – didn't change the relationship researchers found between greater levels of nicotine byproducts in the blood and lower cognitive test scores, suggesting smoking independently harms brain function.