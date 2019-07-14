Smoking and vaping bills scheduled for Statehouse hearing

BOSTON (AP) — More than a dozen smoking and vaping-related bills are the focus of hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The bills range from legislation aimed at protecting young people from the harms of tobacco and e-cigarettes to bills regulating flavored tobacco products and banning smoking in certain public places.

One piece of legislation would prohibit anyone from smoking in a car in which there's a child young enough to be required to be in a child restraint.

The hearing before the Legislature's Public Health Committee is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other bills would prohibit smoking near public housing buildings and tighten restrictions on the sale of flavored vaping products.

Smoking has been on the decline in Massachusetts for years. In 2017, 13.7% of Massachusetts adults were current smokers.