Small plane slides off runway; No injuries reported

WALL, N.J. (AP) — A small plane carrying five people slid off the runway after landing at a New Jersey airport, but no injuries were reported.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight Tuesday at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall. The Learjet 55 landed without incident, but then continued off the end of the runway and down an embankment before coming to a stop in a grassy area.

Two pilots and three passengers were able to safely exit the aircraft a short time later. Their names and further information about them were not immediately disclosed.

It wasn't clear what caused the accident, which will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.