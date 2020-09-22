Small plane crashes on farm; only minor injuries to pilot

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island and federal officials are investigating why a single-engine plane lost power and crashed into farmland.

Richmond police said pilot Bruce Sheets was the only occupant of the 1959 Forney Aircoupe Model F-1 and escaped with just bumps and bruises, the Westerly Sun reported.

A loss of power forced him to attempt an emergency landing in a large field at the rear of the Harvest Acres farm property, authorities said.

The landing gear struck several solar panels as the plane approached that caused it to spin and crash upright into a chain-link fence. The panels, fence and aircraft were damaged, Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson Jr. said in a news release.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.