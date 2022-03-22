Small museum known for ground zero tours could shut in weeks JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 2:07 a.m.
1 of17 Pedestrians pass the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 A plea for financial support is posted in the window of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 A plush toy sits on the counter of the souvenir section at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 A twisted steel beam from the World Trade Center is displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Gear of first responders, including a Chief Medical Examiner's jacket, Is displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Items recovered from Ground Zero, including two .357 Magnum revolvers encrusted in melted concrete, center, are displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Parts of New York City Police Department vehicles, and recovered other items, are displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Photos of people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 World Trade Center attacks are displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 A 2017 architectural model of the World Trade Center, right, is displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 The helmet and turnout coat of a New City Fire Department firefighter, and other artifacts from the Sept, 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trader Center, are displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Somer of the ceramic tiles that hung on a fence in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood for 11 years, are displayed at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in New York, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt and a plan to meet future needs. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NEW YORK (AP) — Years before the Sept. 11 museum was built at the World Trade Center, a storefront visitor center across the street opened to offer tours led by victims' relatives, survivors and others with personal ties to the trauma and tragedy of 9/11.
Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt.
Written By
JENNIFER PELTZ