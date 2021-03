DARIEN — Slàinte took on a whole new meaning this year on March 17.

One year after bars and restaurants shut down the day before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, many turned out from all around the area to watch Irish dancers and enjoy traditional fare.

With vaccinations underway and the state reopening restaurants this week, it was a bright green St. Patrick’s Day at a couple of local establishments on Wednesday.

“Honestly, it feels really good,” said Sacha Amereno, bartender at Chéz Ernie’s on Tokeneke Road.

“We closed a year ago yesterday and that was for five months,” she noted on St. Patrick’s Day afternoon in between drawing drafts of Guinness for her loyal customers.

“It’s so nice to see everybody,” Amereno said, noting her regulars there made it feel like home, especially on this holiday.

“Everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” explained Vic Capellupo of Darien, who was one of many visitors to Rory’s Restaurant on Wednesday.

Rory’s not only had Guinness and Harp flowing, but brought a range of Irish-flavored entertainment to perform outdoors, including the Harvey Pender Keady Academy Irish dancers of Stamford.

“It feels awesome,” noted owner Bryan Malcarney. “I think we’ve probably already done more business today at lunch than we did all last year on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Along with serving Irish grasshoppers, the restaurant featured favorites like corned beef & cabbage, shepherd’s pie with both beef and lamb, and lamb stew.

“We came here for the corned beef and cabbage, and the bagpipes,” said Jayne Marie Lockett of New Canaan.

According to Darien dance mom Jennifer Keating, the HPK Academy dancers were not as busy this year as in some past, but were still scheduled for six shows on the holiday itself.

“This year we sent videos to all the nursing homes we usually do,” she said.

“It’s a quieter year as it is, but the girls get to dance and perform,” she said, “and we get a little bit of St. Patrick’s Day.”

Darien High School students were welcomed by the traditional sounds of a bagpiper on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley, a native of Ireland, was initially coy in the specifics of the arrangements.

“In recognition of St Patrick’s Day, it hopefully provided the students with a simple but warm Irish greeting to start their school day. I thought it would be a fun way to share some Irish traditional Irish music and culture with the students,” Addley said.

He said he just wanted to do something fun for the students.