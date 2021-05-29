Siren in northern Nevada town echoes racist past, every day COLTON LOCHHEAD, Las Vegas Review-Journal May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 1:11 p.m.
A siren is shown in Minden, Nev. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. For more than 60 years, Gardnerville and nearby Minden were "sundown towns" — communities where nonwhite people were excluded from living that are most commonly associated with the South and Midwest as tools to keep Black people out of all-white enclaves. In Douglas County, where both towns are located, the sundown ordinance took aim at Native Americans, requiring them to leave town by 6:30 p.m. — a half-hour after a town siren sounded each night. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
2 of3 A siren is shown in Minden, Nev. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. For more than 60 years, Gardnerville and nearby Minden were “sundown towns” — communities where nonwhite people were excluded from living that are most commonly associated with the South and Midwest as tools to keep Black people out of all-white enclaves. In Douglas County, where both towns are located, the sundown ordinance took aim at Native Americans, requiring them to leave town by 6:30 p.m. — a half-hour after a town siren sounded each night. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Colton Lochhead/AP Show More Show Less
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Myrton Running Wolf noticed an unspoken tension not long after moving to Gardnerville as a high schooler nearly four decades ago.
A member of the Blackfeet Nation who grew up in Reno before moving to the small Nevada town on the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada, Running Wolf was unaware of the town’s long history of discrimination against Native Americans.
