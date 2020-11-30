Sioux Falls gets creative with city services during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In the scope of Sioux Falls’ 5,500+ active cases of COVID-19, six or seven people with the disease don’t seem like that many.

But that’s all it took to cause staffing issues at Sioux Area Metro serious enough that evening routes were suspended entirely last week, and the remaining routes were moved to hourly service.

“You get six or seven out at one time, they don’t have a lot of extra people around,” said Sam Trebilcock, senior planner with the city of Sioux Falls. “They can’t just all the sudden just work four or five people another shift.”

Trebilcock said he wasn’t positive if the cases were connected in any way, but said “I think you could assume when you get that many that there was some close contact.”

City departments have had to plan for these occasions — and how to avoid them entirely — since the pandemic started, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

For the city’s Public Works department, much of which falls under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of critical infrastructure, it’s even more important to get those plans set.

Public Works Director Mark Cotter said that “pre-COVID, we had two operators working in the same room” in some plants, and they’ve separated those people into different zones. In other areas, they’ve proactively moved to make sure staff are always available — in water operations, for example, they’ve moved some positions to 12-hour shifts.

“You can potentially run the system with fewer people if you do get impacted,” Cotter said.

They also put out the call for people to get cross-trained on departments outside of where they normally work — which resulted in one person taking that initiative, and then making a series of training videos for the water team.

“We can pull up people that are not full time, they’re on the water team but they may not be an operator.” Cotter said. “It becomes one of those things through the pandemic that will translate to long-term benefits.”

Vehicles are also being assigned to specific people instead of being shared, Cotter said, and can be cleaned whenever those people aren’t working.

The department also set up different “report to work” stations for some divisions to avoid large numbers of people starting their day in one place, and even used the city’s libraries as “remote break stations” when they were closed to the public earlier in the year.

Many of those lessons and changes play into snow removal — and with one snow event down and more likely to come, Cotter said they’re prepared.

“We really tried to brainstorm how we do shift change,” he said.

Under normal circumstances, snowplow drivers would do 12-hour shifts, trading off in groups in a large meeting room. That was obviously off the table.

So they made sure their trucks were preloaded, cleaned and ready to go, and reduced the close contacts on those changes. The fleet team, in charge of upkeep and repair on city vehicles, are on shift changes offset by two hours to further reduce congestion.

And of course, the entire department is wearing masks ever since Mayor Paul TenHaken mandated them for city staff last month, although Cotter says the teams were “essentially already practicing that.”

There’s no snow in the immediate forecast, thankfully. But they’re ready for when it comes, Cotter said.

“I think we’ve all learned a lot over the last several months.”