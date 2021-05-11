Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism, bit by bit DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 8:27 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The once-deserted steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art are filling up with visitors again. Hotel lobbies are losing their desolate feel. Downtown, people are back to taking selfies with the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street.
Tourists who vanished from New York City’s museums, hotels and cultural attractions when the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago are trickling back in as restrictions loosen.