Sign up: Darien Human Services maintains emergency list

With hurricane season on the horizon, it is important to remember to sign up for the town’s emergency contact list.

The staff of Darien Human Services keeps a list of seniors and disabled individuals to contact prior to a storm or town-wide emergency to provide reassurance and peace of mind.

Staff will also inform residents of resources available in the community such as emergency shelters and cooling centers. Any Darien resident can be added to the Emergency Call List by calling Human Services at 203-656-7328.

More information is also available on the town website: http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/28555/default.aspx