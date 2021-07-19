Sierra search crew OK after helicopter crash, hiker found

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All four members of a search crew on a Navy helicopter survived a crash along the California-Nevada line and were rescued the next day, and the missing Sierra hiker they were looking for was found safe over the weekend.

The helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before they were rescued Saturday from a mountain ridge on the state line east of Yosemite National Park about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, authorities said.