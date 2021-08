DARIEN — Democrat candidates set up shop at the town’s sidewalk sales this past weekend to talk about their plans for the town’s future, now that longtime Republican First Selectman Jayme Stevenson is not seeking reelection.

Democrat first selectman hopeful Tara Ochman — known most recently for her time as Board of Education chair — set up camp in front of the former Brooks Brothers talking to passersby about her plans if elected this November.

She said she found the sidewalk sales a perfect location since part of her campaign focuses on downtown development and its burgeoning retail offerings.

"Darien's shops and restaurants are a huge part of what makes this town attractive and desirable,” Ochman said. “I want to make sure that our town government is investing strategically and providing businesses with a modern and safe downtown."

Evonne Klein, former first selectman and founding member of The Action Network of Darien Democrats, called Ochman the leader Darien needs.

“She brings a wealth of experience as the former chair of the Board of Education, and she understands that listening to Darien residents is key to addressing our challenges and crafting a vision for our town’s future,” Kleinb said. “Having served as first selectman, I know what's required to get things done. Tara has the skills and the savvy to excel at the job."

Selectman David Martin, who is not seeking reelection to the selectmen but instead running for Board of Finance this November, spent time meeting people, as did Board of Education candidate Julie Best.

“The sidewalk sales presented an excellent opportunity for first selectman candidate Tara Ochman, as well as our other candidates, to meet with Darien residents and discuss the issues that are important to our community,” Democratic Town Committee Chair David Bayne said.

“The weekend went very well,” he added, “and Darien’s voters can expect much more community outreach and engagement in the coming months from Tara and our other candidates for the boards of Selectmen and Education.”

