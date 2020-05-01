Shutdown Throwdown: Rowayton Arts Center calling for artists

The Rowayton Art Center is extending an invitation to artists during this unprecedented time of separation due to the COVID-19 virus. Online submissions for RAC’s Shutdown Throwdown are accepted now until Friday, May 8. The show will run through June 30 and is open to all artists interested in exhibiting their artwork online.

The theme, an announcement said, focuses on “how as humans, we have the ability to meet with great adversity and find a silver lining. As artists, we have the ability to transform adversity into a source of motivation and inspiration for our work. Whether you are spending this ‘shutdown’ reflecting, introspecting, or appreciating simple things that suddenly seem sweeter, we want to know how it is informing your art. Creativity helps us all to heal, grow and have a little fun on the way.”

Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing. All art entered is accepted to the show and will be uploaded to the RAC online gallery every few days as received. Pieces can be submitted at http://rowaytonarts.org/

Visit the RAC website rowaytonarts.org for the prospectus and other information. There is a $100 cash prize for Best in Show.