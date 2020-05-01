Shrimp season partially closes Friday in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's shrimp season is coming to a close — at least in some areas.

In a news release, the state Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping.

The closure took effect just after midnight.

But in other areas the shrimping season continues. Officials said that Mississippi territorial waters esat of the ship channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway will remain open until further notice.

For more information, shrimpers can contact the state agency at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.