Police: ‘Numerous’ gunshots fired from car in Darien

Darien Police posted a photo from the scene where they say shots were fired from a vehicle on West Avenue in Darien Saturday evening. No injuries are being reported.

DARIEN — Police are investigating an incident in which “numerous” gunshots were fired from a moving motor vehicle, possibly at another car, on West Avenue on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. The incident closed West Avenue between Leroy and Noroton avenues for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Police advised motorists to take alternate routes around the scene.

Police did not immediately release details about the incident, but said there was no threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.